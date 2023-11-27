Cities: Skylines 2 mod Editor will have an early access period before official launch Sign-ups to take part in early access testing of Cities: Skylines 2's Editor have opened and invite players to help fine-tune the official modding tools.

As Colossal Order continues to spruce up Cities: Skylines 2, one of its big targets is the fine-tuning and launch of its Editor mod creation suite. The developers are working hard to prepare it for release and are at a stage where they want modders and map creators to help. Cities: Skylines 2’s Editor will have an early access period where those who sign up to take part can help test the system several weeks before it officially launches. What’s more, sign-ups for the upcoming early access are open now.

Colossal Order shared details about the state of Cities: Skylines 2’s mod editor in the latest Word of the Week developer diary blog. There, Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen shared that modders actually found an unfinished Editor in the release build of Cities: Skylines 2 and began playing with it. However, Hallikainen also cautioned that anything done with the unfinished editor would probably break in future builds. With that in mind, the Cities: Skylines 2 Editor is getting an early access release that will allow modders to play with its features and help polish it up before official release.

The latest Word of the Week developer diary blog for Cities: Skylines 2 was almost entirely about modding and the preparation of the Editor tools for the game.

Source: Colossal Order

Colossal Order has already opened sign-ups to take part in the early access of Cities: Skylines 2’s Editor. Players will have to submit a request to take part and those accepted will be able to try out the Editor several weeks before it’s put in an official patch. The developers also updated the Cities: Skylines 2 Wiki with new details on asset creation to help modders with the latest information on map, building, and other visual feature creation. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

With sign-ups for early access of the Cities: Skylines 2 Editor now open, we'll keep an eye out for when that access launches, as well as when the official launch of the Editor comes up.