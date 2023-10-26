New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cities: Skylines 2 update 1.0.11F1 patch notes address optimization issues

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have released the first of several planned patches for Cities: Skylines 2.

Donovan Erskine
Paradox Interactive
3

Cities: Skylines 2 has finally arrived eight years after the release of the first game. While the response to the sequel has been mostly positive, performance issues have been a major sticking point among players. Developer Colossal Order has acknowledged the issue, and today’s 1.0.11F1 update is the first step toward addressing those issues within the game.

Cities: Skylines 2 update 1.0.11F1 patch notes

A bird's eye view of a city in Cities: Skylines 2.

Source: Paradox Interactive

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive shared the following patch notes on the official forum for Cities: Skylines 2. The patch is available now for Steam. It hasn’t rolled out to the Microsoft Store, but is expected to arrive there soon.

  • Changed LOD to be independent of rendering resolution to get more consistent performance with high resolutions
  • Minor optimization with fog
  • Depth of field optimizations and tweaks
  • Global illumination tweaks
  • Optimized stutters when buildings spawn/level up
  • Optimized various stutters across all systems
  • Fixed crash after upgrading wind turbine
  • Fixed crash when car crashes into still hidden car with trailer
  • Fixed crash with mesh loading (that happens with low settings mostly)

It’s an admittedly brief list of notes, but the studio says that it wanted to give players improvements “as soon as possible.” Similar to its predecessor, performance issues and poor optimization has been the most prominent con with Cities: Skylines 2. That said, the good outweighed the bad enough for the game to do well in our Shacknews review. Be sure to bookmark our Cities: Skylines 2 topic page for future updates on the city builder.

    October 26, 2023 10:48 AM

      October 26, 2023 12:09 PM

      With the initial release and the common performance tips that are floating around, I've been 40FPS+ almost the entire time, and things still look pretty. Obviously they have work to do so I'm glad to see the first patch already

        October 26, 2023 1:42 PM

I've got all my settings maxed and everything is fine for me. I'm for for things being optimized but this is still a fantastic game regardless of its current performance issues.

