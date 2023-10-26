Cities: Skylines 2 update 1.0.11F1 patch notes address optimization issues Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have released the first of several planned patches for Cities: Skylines 2.

Cities: Skylines 2 has finally arrived eight years after the release of the first game. While the response to the sequel has been mostly positive, performance issues have been a major sticking point among players. Developer Colossal Order has acknowledged the issue, and today’s 1.0.11F1 update is the first step toward addressing those issues within the game.

Cities: Skylines 2 update 1.0.11F1 patch notes



Source: Paradox Interactive

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive shared the following patch notes on the official forum for Cities: Skylines 2. The patch is available now for Steam. It hasn’t rolled out to the Microsoft Store, but is expected to arrive there soon.

Changed LOD to be independent of rendering resolution to get more consistent performance with high resolutions

Minor optimization with fog

Depth of field optimizations and tweaks

Global illumination tweaks

Optimized stutters when buildings spawn/level up

Optimized various stutters across all systems

Fixed crash after upgrading wind turbine

Fixed crash when car crashes into still hidden car with trailer

Fixed crash with mesh loading (that happens with low settings mostly)

It’s an admittedly brief list of notes, but the studio says that it wanted to give players improvements “as soon as possible.” Similar to its predecessor, performance issues and poor optimization has been the most prominent con with Cities: Skylines 2. That said, the good outweighed the bad enough for the game to do well in our Shacknews review. Be sure to bookmark our Cities: Skylines 2 topic page for future updates on the city builder.