Cities: Skylines 2 devs address performance issues & plans in Q&A

The developers at Colossal Order took to a Reddit AMA to cover various questions and lay out plans for improving Cities: Skylines 2.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Paradox Interactive
6

Cities: Skylines 2 is out in the wild, allowing players the opportunity to explore the extensive new city builder and see everything it has to offer, but performance issues have reared their ugly heads in early days. The developers recently went on Reddit to address the game’s issues and share what comes next with fans. Colossal Order also answered fan questions about specific issues in the game and when they can expect to be fixed.

Colossal Order did a Reddit AMA over on the official Cities: Skylines Subreddit. There, the developers began by sharing a foundational plan of what they’ll be fixing in Cities: Skylines 2 first, as well as what comes after.

Cities: Skylines 2 metropolis
Colossal Order has a long list of plans to improve on performance of Cities: Skylines 2 and make it available to as many PCs as possible.
Source: Paradox Interactive

Colossal Order had some other interesting things to say about future plans and optimizations of Cities: Skylines 2 as well. To one user who asked if there would be DLSS support in the future, the devs said that it’s currently in the works. To another user who asked if they needed to buy a new laptop for Cities: Skylines 2, the team shared that it’s working to make the game available to as wide a variety of hardware as possible. In their words, “as long as the hardware is not so old that the CPU has enough cores and the GPU is compatible with DX11,” they hope to make Cities: Skylines 2 compatible with most systems.

We enjoyed Cities: Skylines 2 in our Shacknews review, though we admit it wasn’t quite as perfect as we felt it could have been. Nonetheless, it sounds like the game has a long road to get better over time. We’ll see how it turns out and share any updates as they happen. Stay tuned.

    October 25, 2023 7:53 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Cities: Skylines 2 devs address performance issues & plans in Q&A

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 25, 2023 4:02 PM

      I just started it up for the first time. 3 fps at the main menu. Yes. THREE.

      12700k/3070ti @ 4k. lol.

      • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 25, 2023 4:05 PM

        Maybe Nvidia will release a gaming driver for the H100.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 25, 2023 4:08 PM

        Turned off shadows and depth of field and it bumped up to 45 fps. Load a brand new empty city - 20fps.

        Uninstalled.

        • jayacheess legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 25, 2023 4:28 PM

          It's not just those settings that need adjustment:

          "Use "Fullscreen Windowed" or disable VSync

          Disable "Depth of Field Mode"

          Reduce "Volumetrics Quality" to Low

          Disable "Global Illumination"

          Reduce the "Level of Detail" to Low (or Medium if you don't need the extra FPS)

          Disable "Motion Blur" (This is a preference, if you want it, keep it on Low)

          In the advanced tab, scroll to the Shadows section and disable "Terrain Casts Shadows"

          If you want to squeeze a bit more performance, Disable "Fog Quality", though I personally prefer to keep it enabled

