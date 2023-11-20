Cities: Skylines 2 Expansion Pass DLC delayed slightly for base game improvements Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen stressed that the studio "must not rush new content out before the base is ready for it."

Cities: Skylines 2 players waiting for the extra content that is supposed to be coming to the game in the Expansion Pass are going to be waiting a little longer for said content. Colossal Order announced today that it is delaying some of the Expansion Pass DLC in order to continue to polish the base game up and squash its performance issues. With that in mind, the first Asset Pack and the Creator Packs have been pushed back a season. The game’s first expansion is still on track for mid-2024.

Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen announced the delay of Cities: Skyline 2 Expansion Pass content and the reasoning for it in a recent developer diary post. Mostly, the matter comes down to continuing work on the base game and making improvements to its performance.

The Beach Properties asset pack and two content creator packs have been delayed while the Birdges and Ports expansion is still on track.

Source: Colossal Order

Hallikainen stressed that the team wanted to make sure the base game is in satisfactory condition before they work on DLC:

We are committed to bringing the marketed DLC content to you, but it will not be landing in the originally promoted schedule. The first Asset Pack, Beach Properties, has been worked on by our artists’ and our outsourcing partner, but we’ll only implement them after the asset fix and performance work are completed to our satisfaction. I apologize for the delay, but we must not rush new content out before the base is ready for it.

And so the new schedule for Cities: Skylines Expansion Pass DLC is as follows:

Asset Pack release - Q1 2024 (initially planned for Q4 2023)

Creator Packs - Q2 2024 (initially planned for Q1 2024)

Medium Expansion - Q2 2024 (no change)

With these changes in place, we’ll be on the lookout for news regarding Cities: Skylines 2 Expansion Pass release dates. In the meantime, if you need any help with your cities, be sure to head over to our Cities: Skylines 2 topic for the latest patch notes and guides.