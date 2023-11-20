New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cities: Skylines 2 Expansion Pass DLC delayed slightly for base game improvements

Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen stressed that the studio "must not rush new content out before the base is ready for it."
TJ Denzer
Image via Colossal Order
Cities: Skylines 2 players waiting for the extra content that is supposed to be coming to the game in the Expansion Pass are going to be waiting a little longer for said content. Colossal Order announced today that it is delaying some of the Expansion Pass DLC in order to continue to polish the base game up and squash its performance issues. With that in mind, the first Asset Pack and the Creator Packs have been pushed back a season. The game’s first expansion is still on track for mid-2024.

Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen announced the delay of Cities: Skyline 2 Expansion Pass content and the reasoning for it in a recent developer diary post. Mostly, the matter comes down to continuing work on the base game and making improvements to its performance.

Cities: Skylines 2 Expansion Pass roadmap featuring asset packs, creator packs, and an expansion
The Beach Properties asset pack and two content creator packs have been delayed while the Birdges and Ports expansion is still on track.
Source: Colossal Order

Hallikainen stressed that the team wanted to make sure the base game is in satisfactory condition before they work on DLC:

And so the new schedule for Cities: Skylines Expansion Pass DLC is as follows:

  • Asset Pack release - Q1 2024 (initially planned for Q4 2023)
  • Creator Packs - Q2 2024 (initially planned for Q1 2024)
  • Medium Expansion - Q2 2024 (no change)

With these changes in place, we’ll be on the lookout for news regarding Cities: Skylines 2 Expansion Pass release dates. In the meantime, if you need any help with your cities, be sure to head over to our Cities: Skylines 2 topic for the latest patch notes and guides.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

