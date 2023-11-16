Cities: Skylines 2 Hotfix 1.0.14f1 patch notes The final weekly patch for Cities: Skylines 2 has arrived.

Colossal Order has been hard at work improving and stabilizing Cities: Skylines 2 since its release last month. This has meant weekly updates to address performance issues and other bugs in the city builder. Today, the developer released the latest patch, which it says will be the last of the weekly updates as it transitions to larger fixes.

Source: Paradox Interactive

The following patch notes were shared on Steam this morning.

Reduced occurrences of texture resolution dropping

Fixed case where in-game would appear black when playing offline

Fixed undesired clothing variations

Fixed "Garbage Pilling Up" warning notification icon not being removed after garbage is collected

Fixed citizen model changing when characters go in/out of buildings

Increased citizen preference to park cars on building lots vs roadside

Fixed multiple pathfinding bugs and general improvements

Improved calculation accuracy for fitting pickups on parking lots

Fixed bug resetting line visibility when changing the Transport Overview Panel tab or transport type

Fixed flaws and optimized air pollution, especially on the Tampere map

Added "Under Construction" section and progress bar for spawnables SIP

Hid other SIP sections until building construction is completed

Added button to toggle visibility for whole list of lines at once

Balanced parking buildings' construction and upkeep costs, electricity and water consumption, garbage accumulation, XP rewards and workplaces

Increased service coverage range and capacity of the Elementary School, Medical Clinic, Hospital, Fire House, Fire Station, Police Station and Police Headquarters

Balanced processing and sewage capacity of Wastewater treatment plant Extra Processing Unit

Fixed coverage not shown fully green when placing Police station

Tweaked terrain cliff texture tiling and detail texture values

Fixed padding issues in the main menu

Fixed Japanese UI layout issues

Updated credits

The release cadence may be slowing down, but Colossal Order has plenty of updates planned for the future of this city builder. For more Cities: Skylines 2, Shacknews has you covered.