Cities: Skylines 2 devs apologize for state of game & delay console version to October The Beach Properties DLC has also been made free following hefty criticism and refunds will be issued for those who bought it, where possible.

Many players have found Cities: Skylines 2 to be disappointing, especially the recent Beach Properties DLC, and Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have taken the criticism to heart. This week, the developer and publisher issued a joint statement apologizing for the state of the game and the underdelivery of its first DLC. As a result, the Beach Properties DLC has been made free and those who bought it will be refunded where possible. However, the console version of the game has also been delayed.

Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen and Paradox Interactive Deputy CEO Mattias Lilja made a joint statement of apology for Cities: Skylines 2, as well as discussing its way forward, in a press release on the game’s website. They first address criticisms about the Beach Properties DLC, recognizing that it underdelivered or simply didn’t work for many. As such, the DLC will be made free as an apology. Those who bought it will be refunded where possible. Ultimate Edition buyers will be out of luck there due to the physical and digital natures of the product, but they will be further compensated with three Creator Packs and three Radio Stations to the sum of $39.99 USD.

From base game fixes and modding tool improvements to better DLC, Colossal Order intends to make good with Cities: Skylines 2 players and raise the game to the level of their expectations.

Source: Paradox Interactive

Colossal Order and Paradox go on to say that the way forward includes being more transparent with the community, hearing its criticisms, and addressing them better. That starts with improving the base game and modding tools and getting them both to a satisfactory state. Unfortunately, it also means delaying other large-scale development milestones. The Bridges and Ports Expansion has been delayed to 2025, and the console version of Cities: Skylines 2, which was supposed to come in spring 2024, will now be delayed to October 2024.

It’s safe to say Cities 2 has had a rough go of it as of late, but it also sounds like Colossal Order is dedicated to fixing the game up and doing its best to make good with the players. As we watch to see where that goes, stay tuned to our Cities: Skylines 2 topic for more news and updates.