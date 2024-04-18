Cities: Skylines 2 devs apologize for state of game & delay console version to October
The Beach Properties DLC has also been made free following hefty criticism and refunds will be issued for those who bought it, where possible.
Many players have found Cities: Skylines 2 to be disappointing, especially the recent Beach Properties DLC, and Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive have taken the criticism to heart. This week, the developer and publisher issued a joint statement apologizing for the state of the game and the underdelivery of its first DLC. As a result, the Beach Properties DLC has been made free and those who bought it will be refunded where possible. However, the console version of the game has also been delayed.
Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen and Paradox Interactive Deputy CEO Mattias Lilja made a joint statement of apology for Cities: Skylines 2, as well as discussing its way forward, in a press release on the game’s website. They first address criticisms about the Beach Properties DLC, recognizing that it underdelivered or simply didn’t work for many. As such, the DLC will be made free as an apology. Those who bought it will be refunded where possible. Ultimate Edition buyers will be out of luck there due to the physical and digital natures of the product, but they will be further compensated with three Creator Packs and three Radio Stations to the sum of $39.99 USD.
Colossal Order and Paradox go on to say that the way forward includes being more transparent with the community, hearing its criticisms, and addressing them better. That starts with improving the base game and modding tools and getting them both to a satisfactory state. Unfortunately, it also means delaying other large-scale development milestones. The Bridges and Ports Expansion has been delayed to 2025, and the console version of Cities: Skylines 2, which was supposed to come in spring 2024, will now be delayed to October 2024.
It’s safe to say Cities 2 has had a rough go of it as of late, but it also sounds like Colossal Order is dedicated to fixing the game up and doing its best to make good with the players. As we watch to see where that goes, stay tuned to our Cities: Skylines 2 topic for more news and updates.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Cities: Skylines 2 devs apologize for state of game & delay console version to October
-
-
I'm so perplexed by these stumbles. Skylines was incredibly successful - both from the original game, and the dozen+ well done and well loved DLC additions that actually added a substantial amount to the game.
And then Skylines 2 comes out with some graphics and gameplay tweaks - but doesn't seem to be coming close to meeting the promise of a revamped and more realistic city / economy simulator (though it seems like it COULD be fixed). And then the game is also missing a bunch of basic stuff that was taken for granted in the first game. Fucking bicycles aren't a thing?
They should have plenty of money/resources to have put out a game without it being in this incomplete state. Have the founders embezzled most of the profit from the first game?
-
-
-
Yes but the original game was a direct response to SimCity 2013 as I follow it. They basically added city building to their existing city roads simulator (cities in motion). So it wasn’t the biggest stretch to think that their sequel wouldn’t stumble right out of the gate. Similar to how it wasn’t the biggest stretch to think the developer of Witcher 3 would deliver something functional and that didn’t need years more work.
Note that the above is from the perspective of someone who only tangentially follows this entire genre, I could be wrong about some or all of it.
-