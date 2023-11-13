New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cities: Skylines 2 will bring its Mod Editor to console

Console players will be able to create Cities: Skylines 2 mods themselves on PS5 and Xbox.
Donovan Erskine
Prior to the launch of Cities: Skylines 2 on PC last month, developer Colossal Order announced that the game’s console versions had been delayed to 2024. As console player patiently await information about when they’ll be able to build the city of their dreams, the developer has revealed a surprising detail about mod support in Cities 2. Colossal Order will bring the Mod Editor for Cities: Skylines 2 to the PS5 and Xbox versions of the game when it launches next year.

Colossal Order made the announcement in their latest version of their Word of the Week blog on Steam. The studio shares that it's currently hard at work on City: Skylines 2’s Mod Editor. Last week, it went through the latest round of testing with a closed beta group. The developer also confirms that mod support will be in near-full parity with the PC version, including the ability to edit and share mods.

A bird's-eye-view of a multi-island city in Cities: Skylines 2.

Source: Paradox Interactive

It’ll be fascinating to see what console players are able to cook up when they get their hands on the Mod Editor for Cities: Skylines 2. In the meantime, we’ve got plenty of guides to help you as you build and manage your own city in Cities: Skylines 2.

