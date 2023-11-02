Cities: Skylines 2 Hotfix 1.0.12f1 patch notes The latest Cities: Skylines 2 fixes reduce resolutions of unnecessarily large character textures and provide further optimizations.

The latest hotfix for Cities: Skylines 2 is out, and it continues to try to solve performance issues players have been concerned with since launch. Another hotfix has come out with optimizations for the game, such as fixing texture resolutions, asset load priority, and a few more adjustments that should help to make it an overall smoother game. We’ve got all of the details here.

Cities: Skylines 2 Hotfix 1.0.12f1 patch notes

Little people with big textures were part of the fixes that went out in Cities: Skylines 2 Hotfix 1.0.12f1.

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive rolled out Cities: Skylines 2 Hotfix 1.0.12f1 and its accompanying patch notes in a Steam developer blog post this week. The main points of this patch are optimizations. Things like texture resolutions on characters were reduced, and small objects will now render after large ones to improve GPU performance. Meanwhile, a certain “Spasm radio ad” was removed due to offensive content. Check out the full list of fixes below:

Increased leisure probability to balance the "No customers" situation with commercial companies

Improved balance of companies' profit

Tuned down companies ordering input resources when their storage don't have enough space

Fixed trade resource bug preventing some resources from being consumed

Fixed miscalculation in college/university eligible count

Improved conditions for companies to move away when bankrupt

Fixed a dependency error with land value causing potential instability

Fixed an issue where loading a new map would cause water state to get out of sync with the save data

Slightly increased Windows emission intensity

Optimizations for area lights

Prefer rendering small objects after large ones when possible to improve GPU performances in some cases

Improved shadow LOD calculations to cull irrelevant shadow casters earlier

Reduced situations where trees and alpha clipped objects would lead to virtual texturing space running out

Fixed citizens hanging around at park areas on regular building lots never getting inside the building

Decreased resolution of unnecessary large character textures

Removed Spasm radio ad (due to offensive content)

Added missing localization ID for Paradox account linking

That covers the Cities: Skylines 2 Hotfix 1.0.12f1 patch notes. Be sure to follow our other Cities: Skylines 2 coverage for news, updates, and guides to help you manage your city with pride.