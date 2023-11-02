Cities: Skylines 2 Hotfix 1.0.12f1 patch notes
The latest Cities: Skylines 2 fixes reduce resolutions of unnecessarily large character textures and provide further optimizations.
The latest hotfix for Cities: Skylines 2 is out, and it continues to try to solve performance issues players have been concerned with since launch. Another hotfix has come out with optimizations for the game, such as fixing texture resolutions, asset load priority, and a few more adjustments that should help to make it an overall smoother game. We’ve got all of the details here.
Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive rolled out Cities: Skylines 2 Hotfix 1.0.12f1 and its accompanying patch notes in a Steam developer blog post this week. The main points of this patch are optimizations. Things like texture resolutions on characters were reduced, and small objects will now render after large ones to improve GPU performance. Meanwhile, a certain “Spasm radio ad” was removed due to offensive content. Check out the full list of fixes below:
- Increased leisure probability to balance the "No customers" situation with commercial companies
- Improved balance of companies' profit
- Tuned down companies ordering input resources when their storage don't have enough space
- Fixed trade resource bug preventing some resources from being consumed
- Fixed miscalculation in college/university eligible count
- Improved conditions for companies to move away when bankrupt
- Fixed a dependency error with land value causing potential instability
- Fixed an issue where loading a new map would cause water state to get out of sync with the save data
- Slightly increased Windows emission intensity
- Optimizations for area lights
- Prefer rendering small objects after large ones when possible to improve GPU performances in some cases
- Improved shadow LOD calculations to cull irrelevant shadow casters earlier
- Reduced situations where trees and alpha clipped objects would lead to virtual texturing space running out
- Fixed citizens hanging around at park areas on regular building lots never getting inside the building
- Decreased resolution of unnecessary large character textures
- Removed Spasm radio ad (due to offensive content)
- Added missing localization ID for Paradox account linking
