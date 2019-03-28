Bioshock, Borderlands and XCOM collections coming to Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch players will finally be able to experience some of 2K Games' best titles this year.
Nintendo Switch players will finally be able to experience some of 2K Games' best titles this year.
Can you smell what The Rock as a dancing robot is cookin', or should we run that by you again?
As far as when Borderlands 3 will get the feature, that's up in the air right now.
Borderlands 3 players will be able to communicate via ping, similar to the system seen in Respawn's Apex Legends.
It looks like Claptrap has a new voice actor in the upcoming Borderlands 3, in case you haven't been paying attention.
The latest entry in the Borderlands series won't feature any microtransactions, so get in your celebration now.
Users unhappy about the Borderlands 3 exclusivity deal with Epic Games Store are review bombing the game on Steam.
A fresh new 2019 version of the Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition will launch next week, bringing 4K support to Gearbox's original title on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.
Borderlands returns in the new Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, now with 4K visuals and HDR.
Gearbox finally revealed Borderlands 3 during its PAX East panel today, and we must say, it's about time.