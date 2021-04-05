Borderlands movie official cast list Here is the full cast list for the upcoming Borderlands movie.

Borderlands is the latest video game franchise to get the movie treatment. Directed by Eli Roth and produced by Lionsgate, the live-action film recently began production and is set to release theatrically at an unspecified date. There’s a lot of major actors involved, so let’s look at the full cast for the Borderlands movie

Borderlands movie cast

Here are all of the actors confirmed to appear in the Borderlands movie, and their respective roles.

Cate Blanchett - Lilith

The first cast member revealed for the Borderlands movie, Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett is set to play Lilith in the film. A playable character in the original Borderlands game, Lilith is a Siren that plays a key role in the Borderlands story.

Kevin Hart - Roland

Comedic actor Kevin Hart will be bringing his sensibilities to the Borderlands film. Hart has been cast as Roland, another character that fans of the Borderlands series will recognize. Though he might not have as pivotal of a role as Lilith, Roland is a classic playable character from Borderlands that will see some spotlight in the upcoming film adaptation.

Jack Black - Claptrap

Jack Black will lend his voice to the role of Claptrap in the Borderlands film. This wisecracking robot is a staple of the Borderlands franchise and is one of the most recognizable mascots in the modern era of gaming. It’s currently unclear whether or not the filmmakers will choose to go entirely digital or utilize practical effects for the character, but expect to hear Jack Black quipping as the wisecracking robot when Borderlands hits theaters.

Ariana Greenblatt - Tiny Tina

Prolific child actor Ariana Greenblatt will star alongside the aforementioned Hollywood stars in the Borderlands film as Tiny Tina. Most recognizable for her role as a young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, Greenblatt will portray the explosives expert that made her debut in Borderlands 2.

Florian Munteanu - Krieg

Actor Florian Munteanu will play the role of Krieg in the upcoming Borderlands movie. Originally appearing in Borderlands 2, Krieg is a playable psycho class character. Florian Munteanu is a bit of a newcomer, having only appeared in the film Creed 2.

Hayley Bennet - Unknown role

Hayley Bennet has been confirmed to star in the Borderlands movie but in an unannounced role. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford teased the role in a tweet, stating that Bennet’s character “has to do with Lilith’s past.” Bennet recently appeared in films such as Swallow and The Devil All the Time.

Edgar Ramirez - Deukalian Atlas

Edgar Ramirez is set to appear in Borderlands as Deukalian Atlas, the CEO of Atlas. A brand new character created for the film, Deukalian leads the Atlas Corporation, a weapons manufacturer that appears in the video games.

That’s the full list of cast members set to star in the Borderlands movie. We’ll continue to update this guide as new cast members are revealed. Borderlands currently does not have a release date.