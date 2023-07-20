Borderlands film gets August 2024 release date After several years of quiet, and a director change earlier in 2023, the Borderlands movie finally has a 2024 release date.

It looks like the Borderlands movie announced in 2020 is finally closing in on a release. Between the casting of stars like Jack Black, Kate Blanchett, and Kevin Hart, and the directorship of Deadpool’s Tim Miller, it has looked like it could be decent, but we’ll find out for certain in 2024, when it officially releases in August.

The release date for the Borderlands movie was officially announced on the Borderlands Twitter account on July 20, 2023. According to the announcement, the Borderlands movie is expected to hit theaters on August 9, 2023. While we know a lot about who’s working on the film, there has been little to nothing actually revealed yet. We haven’t gotten an official trailer up to this point. With the release date set, we expect that could be changing fairly soon.

With an August 2024 release date set for the Borderlands film, it looks like we can look forward to it during summer movie releases next year.

Source: Gearbox

The Borderlands movie has been through an interesting trip. Rumors about the movie originally began spinning in 2020 with Eli Roth supposedly directing. That was true at the time, and we got further confirmations of the cast as the months went on. In 2021, Randy Pitchford even moved into a TV and film executive role at Gearbox to focus his efforts on projects on like the film. However, at the beginning of 2023, Eli Roth was suddenly dropped from the director role, moving to work on his own other film, and replaced with Tim Miller of Deadpool fame. Miller has been working on reshoots with the cast since.

Nonetheless, with an official date set for the movie, it sounds like Borderlands is making progress towards completion. As we await actual looks at the movie and more details, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.