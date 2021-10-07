Gearbox Entertainment reorganizes company leadership with two Steves and a Randy Steve Jones will become the new President of Gearbox Software, with Randy Pitchford putting more focus on film and TV.

Gearbox has been one of the most recognizable names in the gaming world for decades. The Borderlands developer has long been led by Randy Pitchford, but he will now be handing off the reins to another member of the team. Steve Jones will now serve as President of Gearbox Software, with Randy Pitchford moving up to CEO and President of Gearbox Entertainment, where he’ll focus more on the company’s film and television offerings.

Randy Pitchford himself announced the reorganizing of leadership at Gearbox in a post to his personal Twitter account. “Congratulations to Steve Jones, who I have recently promoted to become President of Software at The Gearbox Entertainment Company,” Pitchford wrote. Formerly serving as the company’s CTO, Steve Jones has been promoted to Pitchford’s previous role of President of Gearbox Software. Pitchford also shared a graphic that illustrates the hierarchy of leadership at Gearbox. We see that Steve Gibson (hi Steve!) will retain his role as President of Gearbox Publishing.

Congratulations to Steve Jones, who I have recently promoted to become President of Software at The Gearbox Entertainment Company. Attached is a diagram of the high level organization chart along with excerpts from my internal staff letter announcing the promotion. pic.twitter.com/4FeX94SIW2 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) October 6, 2021

With Randy Pitchford moving on from his role as President of Gearbox Software, he will be less involved in the day-to-day of game development at the company. As the CEO and President of Gearbox Entertainment, he will focus more on the company’s film and television business. We know that Pitchford has been heavily involved in the production of the Borderlands movie, as evident by his behind-the-scenes video on the set of the film. That clearly won’t be the end of Gearbox’s entertainment offerings outside of video games.

The reshuffling of leadership at Gearbox comes just months ahead of the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a Borderlands spinoff. It will be interesting to see where the company’s gaming ventures go next, as well as what the entertainment division is cooking up following the Borderlands movie.