Deadpool director Tim Miller replaces Eli Roth for Borderlands movie reshoots Tim Miller will handle reshoots for the Borderlands film adaptation.

The Borderlands movie is one of many upcoming live-action video game adaptations. With a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, the Gearbox-produced movie is likely to premiere sometime this year. With production coming to an end, it’s been revealed that the Borderlands movie will undergo reshoots, but director Eli Roth won’t be at the helm. Tim Miller will be taking over as director for the Borderlands reshoots.

Deadline reported earlier this week that Tim Miller would be stepping into the director’s chair for the Borderlands reshoots. This is due to the fact that Eli Roth, the film’s original director, has his hands full with Thanksgiving, a new horror movie. The scheduling conflict led the studio to seek out another director to handle the reshoots.



Source: Gearbox Entertainment

Tim Miller is best known for his work on 2016’s Deadpool, which he directed. The last film he directed was Terminator: Dark Fate, the latest entry in the sci-fi action series released in 2019. Since then, Miller has served as an Executive Producer on both of Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog films.

It’s worth noting that reshoots are an incredibly normal step in filmmaking, and are rarely cause for concern. That said, the original director is usually back at the helm for those reshoots. With Tim Miller handling the Borderlands’ reshoots, it’ll be interesting to see if there is any noticeable difference in style or tone throughout the film.

The Borderlands movie reportedly held test screenings back in November 2022. It’s likely that these reshoots are to address whatever feedback was received during those screenings. There’s no set release date for the Borderlands movie, but Shacknews will continue to update you with the latest details.