Bioshock, Borderlands and XCOM collections coming to Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch players will finally be able to experience some of 2K Games' best titles this year.

In a surprise mini Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed that three of 2K’s games are coming to the Nintendo Switch. Players can get their hands on Bioshock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection, and XCOM 2 Collection in a couple of months.

Bioshock, Borderlands, and XCOM 2 on Nintendo Switch

This incredible announcement came hot off the press from a Nintendo Direct mini that no one saw coming. Nintendo Switch players will be able to get their hands on these collections in May 29. Check minute 4.26 of the video below for the 2K Games announcement.

The first of the collections revealed was Bioshock: The Collection, which includes Bioshock, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock Infinite. This pack also includes the Bioshock 2 DLC, Minerva’s Den and the Bioshock Infinite DLC, Burial at Sea.

Next off the rank was the Borderlands Legendary Collection. This is an excellent consolation prize for those Nintendo Switch players that were hoping for Borderlands 3 on Nintendo Switch. Players will be able to experience the original Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and even Borderlands The Pre-Sequel.

The last of the trio of 2K Games coming to Nintendo Switch is the XCOM 2 Collection. This contains the base game, the War of the Chosen expansion, as well as the four DLC packs, Resistance Warrior, Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters, and Shen’s Last Gift.

With the three collections on offer, there are plenty of options for every single style of gamer out there. Perhaps now is the perfect time to replay Bioshock and see what life might be like under the sea.

Players can get their hands on one or all of these fantastic collections when they release on May 29. Be sure to check out the full Nintendo Direct Mini March 2020 announcements and reveals piece for a complete rundown of what was shown.