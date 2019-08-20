Blair Witch is headed to PlayStation 4 in December
Bloober Team is bringing Blair Witch over to the PlayStation 4 with various enhancements to improve its first-person psychological scares.
Bloober Team is bringing Blair Witch over to the PlayStation 4 with various enhancements to improve its first-person psychological scares.
Blair Witch narrative designer Barbara Kciuk spoke to Shacknews about designing standout horror games that don't rely on the same old tropes.
Is this harrowing return to the Blair Witch universe and Burkittsville, Maryland a fearsome trip worth taking? Our review.
Here's how you can play some fun old-school classics on your phone in Blair Witch.
Buffa, you've had this comin' your way for a long, long time. Buckle up, (father) brother.
Who are all those folks you can call while running around the woods in Blair Witch? Here's the rundown.
Are you able to give Bullet, your canine companion in Blair Witch, scritches and pets? Here's your answer.
If you're wondering how long to beat Blair Witch when you load it up on your system, don't worry. We've got you covered.
Are you courageous enough to take on the harrowing adventure through the forests of Burkittsville, Maryland?
Strap yourself in for an early look at Bloober Team's Blair Witch game in this horrifying gameplay video.