Blair Witch is headed to PlayStation 4 in December Bloober Team is bringing Blair Witch over to the PlayStation 4 with various enhancements to improve its first-person psychological scares.

The Blair Witch on Xbox One was an interesting attempt by Bloober Team to capture the spirit of a fairly unique horror franchise in a playable experience. It’s up for debate whether or not they were able to succeed in their efforts, but it would appear Bloober is still all-in on the game and getting ready to give a new audience a chance to see a new angle of the Blair Witch mystery on PlayStation 4 come December.

Bloober Team announced the Blair Witch game would be coming to PS4 on November 19, 2019 via their Twitter and YouTube channels. Launching digitally on December 3, 2019 with physical copies to come after, the PlayStation 4 version of the Blair Witch is set to bring with it various technical enhancements. There will also be new content focused on the protagonist’s canine companion, Bullet, in what is apply named the “Good Boy Pack.” With the new pack, Bullet is getting new, more realistic animations and you’ll be able to customize your canine friend. You can check out the PlayStation 4 announcement trailer for Blair Witch just below.

Audience response to Blair Witch on Xbox and PC were divisive. While many enjoyed Bullet as a constant companion to the journey and the unique camcorder environment-warping puzzles, some of the scares fell flat and the game caught plenty of flak for bugs. With this enhanced edition on the way for PS4, at least one of those problems has a good chance of being shaped up. Moreover, the focus of the extra content on our doggy pal (arguably the best part of the game) also seems like a pretty enjoyable direction.

It would seem that Xbox One and PC players will also be able to access the Good Boy Pack likely as an update coming to the game in general alongside the PlayStation 4 launch. So, if you’re going into the woods for the first time or making a return trip, it seems there will be a little something for everyone on December 3. Be sure to see what we thought of the game in our review.