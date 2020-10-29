Ghostbusters Remastered & Blair Witch are free on the Epic Games Store this week Get into the Halloween spirit with the latest two free games from the Epic Games Store.

It's Halloween time and there are a pair of games on the Epic Games Store that should help get PC owners into the season. Both Blair Witch from Bloober Team and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered from Saber Interactive are available to pick up for free for the next week.

These are the latest two offerings from the Epic Games Store's weekly freebies. They go alongside the massive Halloween Sale happening right now, which feateures heavy discounts on games like Red Dead Redemption II, Borderlands 3, Mortal Shell, Dead Cells, and dozens more.

Blair Witch isn't entirely based on the 1990s cult horror classic, but rather it's based on the cinematic lore of the Blair Witch as a whole. We didn't have a lot of good things to say about it in our original review, but those who want to judge the psychological thriller for themselves can now do it without draining their pocket.

Meanwhile, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered brings back the original game from the late 2000s and features an entirely original story. The game features the likenesses of all of the movies' stars, including the late Harold Ramis, which is essentially the last time the old gang will ever be seen together again.

Blair Witch and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered are free until November 5 at 8AM PT on the Epic Games Store.