Epic Games Store's Halloween sale features some spooky low prices EGS is getting in the Halloween spirit with new sales on a variety of games.

Halloween season means it’s time for spooky events in video games. Rather it’s horror villain cosmetics, or jack-o-lantern decorations, Halloween is always a fun time in gaming. Outside of the games themselves, the stores that sell them are also getting into the spirit of the holiday. Epic Games Store has revealed its lineup of deals and sales in celebration of Halloween.

The Epic’s Games Store’s Halloween sale includes discounts on a ton of games. All of which can be seen on the event’s landing page. Some of the deals that highlight the Halloween Sale are 50% off of Borderlands 3, 40% off of Red Dead Redemption 2, and 33% off of Snowrunner. The promotion also features deals on Dead Cells, World War Z, Control, and Crysis Remastered.

Epic Games has been making an aggressive effort to solidify itself as a go-to place to buy games, alongside Steam. From big acquisitions to irresistible deals, the company has made a strong push in the year following its launch. This is another move to attract more users to Epic’s platform.

The Epic Game’s Store Halloween sale will last until November 5 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. This means players will have exactly two weeks to take advantage of any offers that seem up their alley. For more on the best deals and sales in gaming, you’re already in the right place with Shacknews.