Bayonetta & Vanquish remaster bundle leaked, coming in February 2020
A listing on the Microsoft Store has revealed that Bayonetta and Vanquish are being bundled in a 10th Anniversary Edition set.
A listing on the Microsoft Store has revealed that Bayonetta and Vanquish are being bundled in a 10th Anniversary Edition set.
With the first-party console makers about to hold their annual E3 press conferences, Shacknews is keeping track of what to watch out for, wrapping up with Nintendo.
On today's show, Andrew's excited that he's playing a boring game.
It's going to take more than just sadistic witch hair magic to make a miracle like this happen.
Bayonetta is back for round three and only Switch owners will get a chance to finish her trilogy.
As with the Wii U version, Bayonetta 2 for Switch will include the original Bayonetta as well.
That 8-bit tease for April Fool's Day really did lead to something bigger.
The move would come as the company's latest title Star Fox Zero hits the market,
Platinum Games published an 8-bit Bayonetta game that you can play on your browser. Beware: it's kind of addictive.
Though it's easy to dismiss Bayonetta as a shallow male fantasy, that would be doing this game a disservice, as it proves to be one of the most adrenaline-pumping action games of the year. Our review.