Bayonetta 3 is still being developed, says Hideki Kamiya

PlatinumGames has a lot of irons in the fire these days since the studio shifted its gears from solely developing to taking up self-publishing as well. As such, while a wealth of new projects have been underway at the studio, some have gone unspoken to for a while - notably Bayonetta 3. Even so, while fans may have been worried, director Hideki Kamiya recently stated there is no cause for concern. Bayonetta 3 is still reportedly still in the works.

PlatinumGames’ studio head Atsushi Inaba and game director Hideki Kamiya recently sat down with Video Games Chronicle in an interview in which Bayonetta 3 came up. At the question of whether or not he gets bored of being asked about the game, Kamiya took the opportunity to assure players that it is still happening.

“I’m on Twitter so I see a lot of comments every day. I’m happy that there’s still anticipation for the title, but one thing I would like to address is the trend I’m seeing which is people who are starting to ask if the game has been cancelled,” Kamiya stated. “I want you guys to take any concerns you have like that and throw them out the window immediately because we’re still hard at work on it and it hasn’t been cancelled by any means.”

Upcoming games like Project G.G. may have taken the spotlight away from Bayonetta 3, but Kamiya assures fans that Bayonetta is not falling by the wayside.

It should come as welcome news to any Bayonetta fan that has been holding out hope for a sequel. PlatinumGames has obviously been focused on quite a few other things such as the launch of The Wonderful 101: Remastered and upcoming projects like Project G.G. and a new games-as-a-service project at its newly opened Tokyo sister studio. In the wealth of announcements coming out the studio’s new initiative, little has been said about Bayonetta 3, which missed E3 in 2019 altogether.

Nonetheless, if Kamiya is to be believed, the game hasn’t fallen by the wayside. It may be a bit, but here’s hoping PlatinumGames makes its way to new information on Bayonetta 3 as it continues through a huge year of new projects.