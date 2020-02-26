PlatinumGames announces Project G.G., directed by Hideki Kamiya Project G.G. is described as the climax of the Hideki Kamiya superhero trilogy, and it looks like it's going to feature a little bit of sentai, a little bit of kaiju, and a whole lot of action.

PlatinumGames has announced an all-new upcoming game directed by Hideki Kamiya, named Project G.G. Since the studio has dedicated themselves to self-publishing, they’ve been busy this year, and it would appear that Project G.G. is slated to be one of their first new original projects under their self-publishing initiative, aside from the Wonderful 101 remake.

Project G.G. (a working title according to Kamiya) was announced via the Platinum Games website, Twitter, and with a fresh trailer on YouTube on February 26, 2020. With the trailer came a message from Director Hideki Kamiya on intentions of the game and this new era of PlatinumGames as a whole.

“PlatinumGames has thus far only been a developer,” Kamiya explained. “That means we make the games, and that’s it. All of our titles up until now have been made under contracts, with cooperation and funding from the publishers who distribute them… Project G.G. is different. Unlike any of the games we’ve made so far, it’s going to be a 100% PlatinumGames title. For everything from its setting and characters, to its game design and story, to how it’s promoted – PlatinumGames is in full control.”

It wasn’t long ago that PlatinumGames received investment from Tencent as the studio aimed to go solo on developing and publishing, and came into 2020 absolutely killing it with a lucrative Kickstarter for Wonderful 101 Remastered. It was at the exact same time that PlatinumGames began teasing upcoming things like Project G.G. on its website via the cryptic Platinum4 website relaunch.

For its part, Project G.G. looks like something altogether fantastic, showing off a little bit of a hero doing a traditional sentai transformation into superhero form before becoming massive and taking on another giant kaiju-like monster. If this is our springboard of what to expect out of Project G.G.’s scope, we’re pretty much already on board and ready to take that journey.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and details on Project G.G. as we anxiously wait to know more about the game from Kamiya and PlatinumGames.