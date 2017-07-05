The Wonderful 101 Kickstarter campaign hits goal in under an hour
It looks like we're definitely getting that Switch port of The Wonderful 101, so it's time to rejoice!
It could be a port of the Wii U game by Platinum Games, or it could be a brand new game set in the Wonderful 101 universe. Only time will tell.
