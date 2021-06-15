New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct has come and gone, and there was no Bayonetta 3 in sight.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct is now in the rearview, as the digital expo heads towards its conclusion. During the broadcast, we learned a lot about what Nintendo has coming down the pipe for the Switch. Though there were plenty of exciting reveals, there was one game that did not appear. Bayonetta 3 was nowhere to be found at the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct.

Where was Bayonetta 3 at E3 2021?

There was no mention or appearance of Bayonetta 3 during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. While the show was exciting and full of some cool reveals, it looks like Bayonetta 3 just wasn’t in the cards. This is a bit of a bummer, as we know that Bayonetta 3 has indeed been in development for quite some time.

Bayonetta 3 was first announced all the way back in December of 2017. Since then, new information on the game has been few and far between. The last we heard of it was in January of this year, when Platinum Games confirmed that some sort of update would come before the year’s end. We know that Bayonetta 3 will be a Switch exclusive, so fans were hoping to see it during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct.

Bayonetta 3 was not in the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, likely because Platinum Games just isn’t ready to share new details. However, there were some really neat games shown, which you can read about on shacknews E3 2021 topic page.

