Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon revealed at TGA 2022

he game is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023.
During The Game Awards 2022 a new entry in the Bayonetta series was revealed called Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. The game is available for pre-order right now on the Nintendo eShop, with the game’s release date set for March 17, 2023.

Developing…

