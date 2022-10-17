Voice actor calls for Bayonetta 3 boycott after claiming poor pay offer Original Bayonetta voice Hellena Taylor claims PlatinumGames would only offer her $4,000 for her entire role in the latest game.

Bayonetta 3 was the source of a wealth of drama over the weekend, not because the game might be good or bad, but because the long time voice of Bayonetta herself has taken ire with PlatinumGames and its business dealings. Hellena Taylor claims she did not return to reprise the role of Bayonetta in the upcoming Bayonetta 3, largely because she was offered a paltry $4,000 USD for the entirety of the role. In expressing her frustration, Taylor has called for a boycott of the game.

Hellena Taylor shared details of her dealings with PlatinumGames over the weekend via her personal Twitter. According to Taylor, to come back for Bayonetta 3, she was offered only $4,000 for the role of Bayonetta. The offer was considered offensive and turned down. Taylor claims the franchise has made around $450 million and Taylor has voiced its star character since the beginning. However, with her turning down the role, PlatinumGames instead brought on Jennifer Hale to voice Bayonetta, a move which Taylor also finds highly offensive. Taylor has asked that fans spend the money they would have spent on Bayonetta 3 on charity.

There has been no statement from either Nintendo nor PlatinumGames on the matter. However, director Hideki Kamiya got caught up in the drama after tweeting an irate message immediately following Taylor’s account of the situation.

“Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth,” Kamiya tweeted. Known for being abrasive and blocking people frequently, Kamiya then set about blocking various commentors that came at him over Taylor’s treatment until his account was seemingly temporarily suspended. Many believe it was an automatic response from Twitter when Kamiya started suddenly blocking droves of accounts.

Nonetheless, Taylor has gone all-in on calling for the boycott of Bayonetta 3. The game has been much anticipated for years following a number of delays, so it remains to be seen what will actually happen. We also still have yet to hear from Platinum or Nintendo in official capacity on the matter. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates.