Battlefield 5 Chapter 5 update introduces War in the Pacific
DICE's FPS gains two new factions, new weapons, and new maps nearly a year after its original release.
DICE's FPS gains two new factions, new weapons, and new maps nearly a year after its original release.
Two more maps have joined the Team Deathmatch and Squad Conquest maps for Battlefield 5 as part of Tuesday's 4.4 update.
DICE revealed that Battlefield 5 will take players to a reimagined map of Iwo Jima, as well as other locations in the Pacific Theater of war this fall during the studio's segment of EA Play 2019.
EA gave a new glimpse at content from Defy the Odds, as well as a look at concept art for the anticipated Pacific Theater release later this fall.
The DICE team has revealed the development roadmap for Battlefield 5, teasing Chapter 4: Defying The Odds and closing 2019 with Chapter 5.
After a previous cinematic debut, DICE gives Battlefield 5 players a look at the actual gameplay to expect in the Firestorm battle royale mode.
As expected, Battlefield 5 is getting its own battle royale mode. Firestorm gets a release date later this month and EA has revealed specifics about its super-sized map.
Battlefield 5's Firestorm battle royale mode is releasing later this month, giving you another battle royale to try out with friends.
32-player Rush, the mode that originally debuted in Bad Company, comes to Battlefield 5 in the second chapter of Tides of War.
As part of the second chapter in Battlefield 5's Tides of War live service, Combined Arms will toss up to four players into PvE missions.