Wreckfest is May's free PS5 game with PS Plus Wreckfest, Battlefield V, and Stranded Deep are next month's round of free PS Plus games.

Sony’s monthly PS Plus offerings deal out free games for recurring subscribers of the PlayStation Plus program. We’ve seen games like Rocket League and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout experience tremendous success from the service, and now we know what will be coming next for PS Plus subscribers. This May, Wreckfest will be available for PS Plus subscribers on PS5, with Battlefield V and Stranded Deep free for PS4 players.

May is just days away, so Sony took to its official website to reveal the next round of free games with PS Plus. Starting on May 4, Wreckfest, Battlefield V, and Stranded Deep will be available for PS Plus members. The destruction-based racing game released back in 2014 and has received a plethora of content updates in the years following. This one will only be available to those on PS5, which will pair nicely with the proper next-gen upgrade that the game is set to get on June 1.

Battlefield V may not have been the most beloved entry in the series, but it was still lauded for its gorgeous visuals and solid gunplay. If you passed on it at release, this may be a good opportunity to jump in and catch up before the unannounced Battlefield game releases later this year.

Stranded Deep is a single-player survival game that finds players stranded out in the Pacific Ocean following a plane crash. Players will need to manage resources and craft tools and shelter in order for them to survive the elements.

All three of the featured PS Plus games will be available for download starting May 4, and will be up until May 31. If you haven’t taken advantage of April’s PS Plus games, you’ve got until May 3 to do so. Stick with Shacknews for more on the latest offerings from PS Plus.