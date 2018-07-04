Yooka-Laylee dev squashes rumors of work on new Banjo-Kazooie
Yooka-Laylee dev PlayTonic has snuffed out rumors that they could be working with Rare and Microsoft on a new Banjo-Kazooie game.
Yooka-Laylee dev PlayTonic has snuffed out rumors that they could be working with Rare and Microsoft on a new Banjo-Kazooie game.
You can get your fight on with the iconic pair later today on Nintendo Switch.
A listing for a new Banjo-Kazooie game on the Nintendo Switch appeared on Amazon Germany earlier today.
The classic platforming duo join the fight.
Help celebrate an old friend’s birthday by purchasing a limited-time figurehead in Sea of Thieves.
Not games that are hard to find, Rare games!
Celebrate the Holidays with a controller in hand.
Rare Replay is an easy recommendation for value-conscious gamers, but it has a surprising amount of historical heft as well. Our review.
A new platforming adventure game from core members behind Banjo-Kazooie is currently in the works at Playtonic Games.
Kinect Sports Rivals gets a dose of classic gaming goodness in new DLC packs.