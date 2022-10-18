ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 249 More scares await as we traverse Mad Monster Mansion!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re helping Banjo save his sister, Tooty, from the evil clutches of Gruntilda in Banjo-Kazooie. In the last Banjo-Kazooie episode, we completed three levels inside Grunty’s lair. Bubblegloop Swamp, Freezeezy Peak, and Gobi’s Valley didn’t stand a chance for our brave heroes. That sets the stage for my favorite level in the game, Mad Monster Mansion. It’s spooky season, so what better time to play a horror-themed Banjo-Kazooie level than right before Halloween?

We’ll need to find the shaman, Mumbo Jumbo, inside Mad Monster Mansion so he can use his magic to help. If we have enough Mumbo tokens, Mumbo will turn Banjo-Kazooie into a pumpkin that can squeeze into small places. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, our adventure is only going to get tougher from here as we’ll have to head to Rusty Bucket Bay, the toughest level in the game.

What secret does the graveyard of Mad Monster Manion hold?

