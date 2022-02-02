New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 113

Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.
Bryan Lefler
1

Happy Groundhog Day to all you North American Shackers! This season-busting superstition just so happens to be on Wednesday, so it's also time for skankcore64. This show covers North American Nintendo 64 games and my journey to finish them all, live on Shacknews Twitch! The action continues at 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET.

Episode 113 - Tick tock click clock

On the last episode of skankcore64, it was time to wade into the grungy waters of Gruntilda's Rusty Bucket Bay in Banjo-Kazooie. This penultimate themed area is widely considered to be the most difficult and it definitely was for me, so far. Lots of lives were spent in the effort to retrieve every shiny yet necessary doo-dad. Fortunately, my perseverence won out in the end and I came away with everything I needed, plus an extra hollow honeycomb.

Later today, I'll be starting my way towards the final level in the game, Click Clock Wood, directly after our coverage of the Facebook Earnings Call. I've heard this level is quite expansive but it can't be any worse than the yucky muck of Rusty Bucket Bay. Banjo-Kazooie is almost over, everyone, so get on down to Shacknews Twitch to see the final moments of another N64 classic!

Shacknews livestreams are made possible by viewers like you and the continued support you've shown. If you'd like to see Shacknews Twitch content rolling week after week, please consider a monthly subscription to our channel. You'll be doing it for Shacknews and you'll also get access to the best emotes found on Twitch plus ad-free viewing every time you watch our shows! If you have Amazon Prime, you can link your account with Twitch for a free sub every month. Check out our guide on Prime Gaming for more information!

Contributing Editor
From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

