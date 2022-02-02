ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 113 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

Happy Groundhog Day to all you North American Shackers! This season-busting superstition just so happens to be on Wednesday, so it's also time for skankcore64. This show covers North American Nintendo 64 games and my journey to finish them all, live on Shacknews Twitch! The action continues at 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET.

Episode 113 - Tick tock click clock

On the last episode of skankcore64, it was time to wade into the grungy waters of Gruntilda's Rusty Bucket Bay in Banjo-Kazooie. This penultimate themed area is widely considered to be the most difficult and it definitely was for me, so far. Lots of lives were spent in the effort to retrieve every shiny yet necessary doo-dad. Fortunately, my perseverence won out in the end and I came away with everything I needed, plus an extra hollow honeycomb.

Later today, I'll be starting my way towards the final level in the game, Click Clock Wood, directly after our coverage of the Facebook Earnings Call. I've heard this level is quite expansive but it can't be any worse than the yucky muck of Rusty Bucket Bay. Banjo-Kazooie is almost over, everyone, so get on down to Shacknews Twitch to see the final moments of another N64 classic!

