Listen to the Facebook (FB) Q4 2021 earnings call here

There’s been a number of corporate earnings calls this week and today is looking to be no different. Among today’s calls is social media giant Facebook (FB), or as it would like to be known now, Meta. If you’re looking to listen in on Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings report we’ve got you covered with all the where, whens, and hows to make that happen.

According to Meta's investor relations website, Facebook's Q4 2021 earnings call is set to take place later today, February 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00pm ET.

As you may recall, the end of 2021 was quite tumultuous as whistleblower Frances Haugen came forth with a number of scathing accusations against the company that included Instagram being used for human trafficking and more. Facebook attempted to shift focus by hosting a special online event where CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced they were changing the parent company's name to Meta and showed off a ton of hypothetical VR features.

It's unclear how either chain of events will affect the stock's bottom line, but as of writing this the EPS expected was $3.76/share with a Revenue of $33.38 billion and a Whisper of $3.96/share. We're also seeing DAUs expected at 1.95 billion.