ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 252 Will tonight be the night Banjo-Kazooie take down Gruntilda, the evil witch?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Banjo-Kazooie playthrough. During the last Banjo-Kazooie episode, we made our way through Mad Monster Mansion and Rusty Bucket Bay. Rusty Bucket Bay is probably the toughest level in the game and thankfully, we got through it with flying colors. Up next, is the final level in the game, Click Clock Wood. Click Clock Wood allows the player to traverse through the four seasons of nature.

That being said, there are certain things to do in each season that you can’t find in other seasons. One of the tougher things is if we miss anything, like music notes, as you’ll have to backtrack through seasons and there’s a certain number of music notes in each season. After we finish Click Clock Wood, it’s a trip through the Grunty’s Furnace Fun trivia game and the final battle with Gruntilda. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if take the evil witch down and save Tooty.

Click Clock Wood is the final challenge in Banjo-Kazooie. Will we be able to find everything?

