ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 111

Hey there, Shacknews, I hope you have an appetite for some retro gaming because it's Wednesday and that's what Shacknews Twitch is all about. We have a double dose of livestreams focused on classic games every mid-week and today is no different. My trek through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America continues shortly after our coverage of the Tesla Earnings Call, estimated to be around 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 111 - Gruntilda got me grumped

On the last episode of skankcore64, another area of Banjo Kazooie was explored to its fullest. This time it was the spooktacular setting of the Mad Monster Mansion. This creepy grove of ghouls and ghosts was a little frightening to my health at first, with a couple of deaths happening quickly. Thankfully I was able to steel my nerves and guide our bird and bear brethren to their ultimate goal of finding every collectible hidden in this haunted habitat.

Later today, between our Tesla Earnings Call coverage and the main event of Stevetendo, it's likely that tonight will feature an abridged episode of skankcore64. However, that's not going to stop me from finding at least one collectible and bringing you yet another fantastic romp through some of the greatest early 3D games ever made. It's sure to be a jam-packed evening on Shacknews Twitch, so head on over and settle in for some fun!

