ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 114 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

Good day to you, most excellent Shacknews users, the twilight of another weekend begins to fall so I'm here with the next installment of skankcore64. My personal trek through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America is set to go live once again at 3:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch. Join me as I pick it up, it being the last collectibles needed to complete Banjo-Kazooie.

Episode 114 - (Not Quite) The Big Game

Antecedently on skankcore64, I climbed the great tree of Click Clock Wood four times over with seasonal differences in each attempt. With a tight livestream schedule last Wednesday, I had to cut my exploration just short of completing the level and exited with almost all of the shiny bits and baubles. I didn't want to end things prematurely, but sometimes the plot of a good story needs a cliffhanger every now and then.

On today's episode, the last two Jiggies of Click Clock Wood are waiting to be collected. I already have everything I need to finish the game, battle Gruntilda, and rescue Tooty to roll those sweet end game credits, but I want to see this final level to the end. It shouldn't take long to make my way up the great tree a few more times and then it's on to the final boss fight! You don't want to miss the end of this incredible adventure and an addition to the skankcore64 Game Counter™, so head on down to Shacknews Twitch!

