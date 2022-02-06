New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 114

Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.
Bryan Lefler
1

Good day to you, most excellent Shacknews users, the twilight of another weekend begins to fall so I'm here with the next installment of skankcore64. My personal trek through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America is set to go live once again at 3:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch. Join me as I pick it up, it being the last collectibles needed to complete Banjo-Kazooie.

Episode 114 - (Not Quite) The Big Game

Antecedently on skankcore64, I climbed the great tree of Click Clock Wood four times over with seasonal differences in each attempt. With a tight livestream schedule last Wednesday, I had to cut my exploration just short of completing the level and exited with almost all of the shiny bits and baubles. I didn't want to end things prematurely, but sometimes the plot of a good story needs a cliffhanger every now and then.

On today's episode, the last two Jiggies of Click Clock Wood are waiting to be collected. I already have everything I need to finish the game, battle Gruntilda, and rescue Tooty to roll those sweet end game credits, but I want to see this final level to the end. It shouldn't take long to make my way up the great tree a few more times and then it's on to the final boss fight! You don't want to miss the end of this incredible adventure and an addition to the skankcore64 Game Counter™, so head on down to Shacknews Twitch!

Thank you to everyone who has been supporting our livestreams in any way possible. If you're conversing with our hosts live in the chat, sharing your favorite moments on social media, or even just lurking for Shack Points; then you're doing it for Shacknews! Please consider a monthly subscription to our channel to raise your support to the next level. We have a handy guide on Prime Gaming for further details.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

