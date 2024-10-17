Banjo-Tooie is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass this month Guh-huh! Banjo-Tooie will be the latest Nintendo 64 title added to the online catalog.

Fans of the Banjo-Kazooie franchise are in for a treat as Banjo-Tooie is heading to the Nintendo Switch this October. The game will be available via the platform’s online Expansion Pass catalog of Nintendo 64 titles.

Nintendo of America took to social media on October 17, 2024 to announce that Banjo-Tooie will be available via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass on October 25, 2024.

The bear & bird are back!



Banjo-Tooie is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion members on 10/25! Are you ready? #N64 pic.twitter.com/HbPGXGbsmq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 18, 2024

Banjo-Tooie is the latest title to join the already impressive line-up of games on the Nintendo 64 catalog of games available via the Expansion Pass add-on to Nintendo Switch Online. This now completes the Banjo-Kazooie collection from the Nintendo 64 era – the only other console title was Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, a title that received critical acclaim but didn’t quite hit the highs of the first two.

This is the first N64 game Nintendo has added to the service since June 2024 when it added Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. Players can only hope that the Big N continues to bring more titles from this illustrious era of gaming to a modern audience. Take a look at our guide on all Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch so you can see what else you can play with the subscription.