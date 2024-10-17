New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Banjo-Tooie is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass this month

Guh-huh! Banjo-Tooie will be the latest Nintendo 64 title added to the online catalog.
Sam Chandler
Nintendo & Rare
Fans of the Banjo-Kazooie franchise are in for a treat as Banjo-Tooie is heading to the Nintendo Switch this October. The game will be available via the platform’s online Expansion Pass catalog of Nintendo 64 titles.

Nintendo of America took to social media on October 17, 2024 to announce that Banjo-Tooie will be available via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass on October 25, 2024.

Banjo-Tooie is the latest title to join the already impressive line-up of games on the Nintendo 64 catalog of games available via the Expansion Pass add-on to Nintendo Switch Online. This now completes the Banjo-Kazooie collection from the Nintendo 64 era – the only other console title was Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, a title that received critical acclaim but didn’t quite hit the highs of the first two.

This is the first N64 game Nintendo has added to the service since June 2024 when it added Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. Players can only hope that the Big N continues to bring more titles from this illustrious era of gaming to a modern audience. Take a look at our guide on all Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch so you can see what else you can play with the subscription.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

