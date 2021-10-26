All Nintendo 64 games - Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Discover the full list of N64 games that are included in Nintendo's new Expansion Pack and Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes access to a host of titles and DLC, but now players can also access a catalogue of Nintendo 64 games. At launch, there are only a handful of N64 games included in the Expansion Pack, but this number is no doubt going to grow as Nintendo works to add more titles in the future.

All Nintendo 64 games in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

There are several N64 games included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Some of these games are singleplayer only while a few offer multiplayer. Check out our guide on how to play the N64 games with friends so you can see whether your skills still hold up.

At launch, there were nine N64 games available in the Expansion Pack.

The following is the list of all the Nintendo 64 games included in the Expansion Pack. This list of N64 games will grow as Nintendo adds more to the service.

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WIN BACK: COVERT OPERATIONS

Yoshi’s Story

As mentioned, this is just the beginning and Nintendo is sure to add more over time. The company has done a fantastic job at regularly releasing NES and SNES games for the platform. There’s a good chance we’ll be seeing more N64 games added in no time.

With that, you’re now fully prepared to dive into the world of the Nintendo 64 once more. Remember, you will need to have the aforementioned Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack if you want to play. What N64 games are you hoping Nintendo adds to the service? Let us know in the Chatty thread below. Personally, I’m hanging out for Bomberman 64.