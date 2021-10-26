New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Nintendo 64 games - Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Discover the full list of N64 games that are included in Nintendo's new Expansion Pack and Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
Sam Chandler
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes access to a host of titles and DLC, but now players can also access a catalogue of Nintendo 64 games. At launch, there are only a handful of N64 games included in the Expansion Pack, but this number is no doubt going to grow as Nintendo works to add more titles in the future.

All Nintendo 64 games in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

There are several N64 games included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Some of these games are singleplayer only while a few offer multiplayer. Check out our guide on how to play the N64 games with friends so you can see whether your skills still hold up.

all nintendo 64 games in nintendo switch online expansion pack
At launch, there were nine N64 games available in the Expansion Pack.

The following is the list of all the Nintendo 64 games included in the Expansion Pack. This list of N64 games will grow as Nintendo adds more to the service.

  • Mario Kart 64
  • Mario Tennis
  • Sin & Punishment
  • Star Fox 64
  • Super Mario 64
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • WIN BACK: COVERT OPERATIONS
  • Yoshi’s Story

As mentioned, this is just the beginning and Nintendo is sure to add more over time. The company has done a fantastic job at regularly releasing NES and SNES games for the platform. There’s a good chance we’ll be seeing more N64 games added in no time.

With that, you’re now fully prepared to dive into the world of the Nintendo 64 once more. Remember, you will need to have the aforementioned Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack if you want to play. What N64 games are you hoping Nintendo adds to the service? Let us know in the Chatty thread below. Personally, I’m hanging out for Bomberman 64.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

