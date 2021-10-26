How to play N64 games with friends - Nintendo Switch Online Invite your friends to play Nintendo 64 games via Nintendo Switch Online or join your friends for some N64 fun.

Nintendo 64 games are now a part of the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue and players want to know how to play with friends. This is obviously a massive new feature, as old-school N64 games could only be played when all your friends were in the same room. Thankfully, playing with friends online is pretty simple, and you can even have up to four players when playing these N64 games on the Switch.

How to play N64 games with friends

There are a few N64 games that you can play with friends on Nintendo Switch Online.

Gone are the days of plugging four controllers into your Nintendo 64 console to play some GoldenEye 007. We’re in the modern age of gaming now with Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions and N64 games being played online! To actually get online and play with friends, the steps are rather simple:

Ensure everyone has a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription Have the host access the N64 games catalogue and open the left-hand menu Select Play Online Choose whether or not to set a passcode Select Invite a Friend and select the friends you want to play with

Once the above steps are done, your friends will receive an invite which they should accept. If you’re having trouble joining your friend, here are two options to join your friends:

After receiving the invite, hold the Home button to join Alternatively, use the passcode set by the host to join via the N64 game section

When all the players have joined (up to four players can play online together), the host will need to pick which game to play. Right now, there are only a handful of multiplayer games, but this list will no doubt grow as Nintendo adds more titles to the collection.

Playing N64 games with friends on Nintendo Switch is a little bit of nostalgic goodness. Thankfully, inviting or joining friends is a straightforward process so you should be having fun in no time. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Nintendo page for our ongoing coverage of the latest games, services, and more.