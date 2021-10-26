New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
How to play N64 games with friends - Nintendo Switch Online

Invite your friends to play Nintendo 64 games via Nintendo Switch Online or join your friends for some N64 fun.
Sam Chandler
1

Nintendo 64 games are now a part of the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue and players want to know how to play with friends. This is obviously a massive new feature, as old-school N64 games could only be played when all your friends were in the same room. Thankfully, playing with friends online is pretty simple, and you can even have up to four players when playing these N64 games on the Switch.

How to play N64 games with friends

play with friends n64 games nintendo switch online
There are a few N64 games that you can play with friends on Nintendo Switch Online.

Gone are the days of plugging four controllers into your Nintendo 64 console to play some GoldenEye 007. We’re in the modern age of gaming now with Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions and N64 games being played online! To actually get online and play with friends, the steps are rather simple:

  1. Ensure everyone has a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription
  2. Have the host access the N64 games catalogue and open the left-hand menu
  3. Select Play Online
  4. Choose whether or not to set a passcode
  5. Select Invite a Friend and select the friends you want to play with

Once the above steps are done, your friends will receive an invite which they should accept. If you’re having trouble joining your friend, here are two options to join your friends:

  1. After receiving the invite, hold the Home button to join
  2. Alternatively, use the passcode set by the host to join via the N64 game section

When all the players have joined (up to four players can play online together), the host will need to pick which game to play. Right now, there are only a handful of multiplayer games, but this list will no doubt grow as Nintendo adds more titles to the collection.

Playing N64 games with friends on Nintendo Switch is a little bit of nostalgic goodness. Thankfully, inviting or joining friends is a straightforward process so you should be having fun in no time. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Nintendo page for our ongoing coverage of the latest games, services, and more.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

