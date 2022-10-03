Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 243

It's time for more Nintendo 64 on Stevetendo with Banjo-Kazooie.
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo/Rare/Xbox Game Studios
1

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re keeping the Nintendo 64 vibes going with another one of my favorite Nintendo 64 games, Banjo-Kazooie. At one time, the company Rare owned the bear and bird as well as making some of the best games the Nintendo 64 had to offer. One could also say that the “collect-a-thon” genre has Banjo-Kazooie to thank.

For those who don’t know, a “collect-a-thon” game has a lot of things to collect while on your adventure. Banjo-Kazooie has a lot of trinkets to collect like puzzle pieces, red feathers, blue feathers, eggs and more. Combine that with one of the best video game soundtracks and you have a real winner. I’m playing on Nintendo Switch Online, so hopefully I can overlook the controller layout, like I have been doing with Ocarina of Time. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, join the show to see if we can help Banjo and Kazooie defeat the evil Gruntilda!

Banjo-Kazooie Playthrough
Who knew a bear wearing shorts and a bird in his pack would be relied on to save the world?
©Nintendo/Rare//Xbox Game Studios

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. There will be more Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough as well as more new material coming so stay tuned!

If a show doesn’t grab an audience, then it doesn’t have a chance to succeed. Thankfully, the Stevetendo show has a loyal viewer following as does the Shacknews Twitch channel in general. If you’re having trouble showing your support for the channel, then you could try subscribing with Prime Gaming. Its free and free stuff is the best stuff, am I right?

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!

Contributing Editor
Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

