ShackStream: skankcore64 - Episode 115 Let's pick it up with more skankcore64, Bryan's quest to complete every N64 game released in North America.

Welcome, Shackers, to the regular retro revival that brings us smack dab into the middle of each week. We have another double dose of classic gaming coming your way. It kicks off with my personal trek through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America, skankcore64, followed by the Stevetendo show. The nostalgia-filled livestreams start around 2:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET, only on Shacknews Twitch.

Episode 115 - Grappling with Gruntilda

Previously on skankcore64, I couldn't keep my hubris in check and prematurely stated that I would be finishing Banjo-Kazooie, once and for all. After all, I only needed a few more Jiggies to finish Click Clock Wood and then I could move on to the big board game challenge before the final boss fight. Unfortunately, the four seasons of Click Clock Wood had me stumped for longer than I anticipated, leaving little precious time to tackle the lengthy finale.

Later today, I'm heading straight for the penultimate puzzle and making my way to grapple with Gruntilda. My current number of Jiggies will have to suffice because I'm done looking for collectibles, it's time to put this game to rest and increase the skankcore64 Game Counter™. There's some demanding quizzes and questions in store, so I hope you've been keeping notes. Get a tab open to Shacknews Twitch and prepare for the conclusion of another skankcore64 adventure!

