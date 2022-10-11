ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 246 It's time for more Banjo-Kazooie, on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into the bear and bird’s adventure with more Banjo-Kazooie. During the last Banjo-Kazooie episode, we completed Mumbo’s Mountain, Treasure Trove Cove, and Clanker’s Cavern. Next up is Bubblegloop Swamp. After making our way through Clanker’s Cavern, the swamp will feel like a cakewalk in comparison.

This location transforms Banjo-Kazooie into a little crocodile and we’ll need it since walking in the swampwater hurts. Will we be able to solve the mystery of the Tiptup musical troupe or take down Mr. Vile, the red crocodile? After Bubblegloop Swamp, it’s a date with Freezeeasy Peak, the frozen wasteland.Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we take the next step in saving Tooty, Banjo’s sister from Gruntilda.

Will Banjo-Kazooie be able to handle the trials of Bubblegloop Swamp?

©Nintendo/Rare//Xbox Game Studios

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Stay tuned for more of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough on the show. Next up is one of the worst dungeons in all of video games, the Water Temple.

If Banjo-Kazooie isn’t doing it for you, the Stevetendo show as well as Shacknews Twitch channel has plenty of other great shows to watch. If you can’t decide which one is your favorite, then subscribe with Prime Gaming and have all the shows covered and the best part, it’s free!

The Stevetendo show isn't the only great show the Shacknews Twitch channel has! Make sure to check out the Shacknews Livestream schedule every week to see what other great entertainment the Shacknews family has to offer!