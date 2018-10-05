Shacknews Long Table: Pillars of Eternity II and RPG Design at Obsidian Entertainment

A new recurring feature and a sneak peek at the next Shacknews Long Read, Shacknews Long Tables feature panel-style discussions with developers. For the inaugural edition, host David L. Craddock sat down with developers from Obsidian Entertainment to discuss RPG design and the launch of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.