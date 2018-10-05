Baldur's Gate 3 reveal coming from Larian Studios in February 2020
There's an update of some sort on Baldur's Gate 3 coming next month, so we're naturally excited beyond belief.
There's an update of some sort on Baldur's Gate 3 coming next month, so we're naturally excited beyond belief.
Fans of classic role-playing games have something to look forward to, as Larian Studios is teasing Baldur's Gate 3 on their website.
Enjoy some of your favorite classic PC games like Baldur's Gate on consoles soon.
From the Sword Coast to the Deadfire archipelago, Beneath a Starless Sky explores the making of the Infinity Engine RPGs, the history of Black Isle Studios, and the development of Obsidian Entertainment's Pillars of Eternity franchise.
Twenty-four hours before Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire launched on May 8, 2018, Shacknews visited Obsidian Entertainment to interview developers about the game's development and its roots in classic RPGs.
A new recurring feature and a sneak peek at the next Shacknews Long Read, Shacknews Long Tables feature panel-style discussions with developers. For the inaugural edition, host David L. Craddock sat down with developers from Obsidian Entertainment to discuss RPG design and the launch of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.
Tune in at 12:00pm Eastern / 9:00am Pacific to check out our 35-minute documentary-style video on the launch of Obsidian's Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.
Traumatized gamers forced to click through NPC's backstory respond with vitriol, Internet posts.
Beamdog is developing an expansion to Baldur's Gate that will bridge the gap between the original title and its sequel.
Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition is now enhancing iPads with a gaggle of new expansions, remastered art, and a whole lot of new dialogue.