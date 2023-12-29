Shacknews Best PC Game of 2023 - Baldur's Gate 3

There's something special about a game like Baldur's Gate 3. It not only does its Dungeons & Dragons license justice, but it's a reminder of why role-playing games are such a joy. Larian Studios understood its assignment and delivered something that can be held up as a modern classic. While it's fun to play on console, however, it's a game that is best experienced on PC.

Larian Studios kept the bar of entry low for the average PC player. Even those running older GPUs, like the GeForce GTX 1080 generation of graphics cards, can bear witness to stunning visuals, expressive characters, beautiful environments, and incredible levels of detail. Those who have invested in higher-end setups should prepare to see their efforts rewarded with one of the most visually eye-catching titles in the world today. The cutscnes, especially, are a treat.

This is before even mentioning what a game-changing RPG this is. With a detailed character system, hundreds of hours of content, dynamic moments that require strategy changes on the fly, and a satisfying combat system just for starters, Baldur's Gate 3 is a game that will be talked about for years to come. It's the pinnacle of a game of this type, a triumph as a solo RPG.

Of course, it's also possible to play with friends online and that's where things can get really fun. It's where the tabletop atmosphere really starts to take over. With the myriad of ways that quests can go sideways (our own Sam Chandler outlines a few examples in his review), it doesn't just lead to a lot of fun. It leads to unpredictable fun, the kind that friends won't be able to experience the same way twice.



Source: Larian Studios

While this was a strong year for PC games, Baldur's Gate 3 stands out above the pack. It's a game that every PC user should own and an adventure that every player should embark on.

