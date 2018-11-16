Rumored 'Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok' game could be coming in 2020
Several rumors have pointed to the fact that a new Assassin's Creed game could be coming in 2020, and that it will venture into Viking territory this time around.
Several rumors have pointed to the fact that a new Assassin's Creed game could be coming in 2020, and that it will venture into Viking territory this time around.
In May, Nintendo Switch owners will get to step into the shinier shoes of a killer when Assasin's Creed 3 Remastered launches.
Follow master assassin Connor in his Assassin's Creed debut when this remaster drops in March.
The latest DLC for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Legacy of the First Blade: Shadow Heritage is here. But does it stifle your freedom of choice? Check out our hands-on impressions.
Patch notes for the latest January 2019 update version 1.1.2 for Assassin's Creed Odyssey adds a level scaling option and Hephaistos's Workshop.
Drink up with Assassin's Creed wine while you go on adventures with Ezio, Altair, and the rest of the crew.
Everyone wants to hang out with Alexios and Kassandra, it seems.
If you're picking up Assassin's Creed Odyssey on PC, Twitch Prime has a few cosmetics to help get you on your way.
Alexios is way sassier than Alexa, and we like it that way.
This is a tough battle to get through, but you can see our strategy for beating Medusa and the minions that join her.