Shack Chat: Who is your favorite Assassin's Creed character?

The launch of Assassin's Creed Mirage has brought about the latest iteration of the long-running stealth/RPG franchise. The series is rich with diverse characters and stories, so for this week's Shack Chat, we're reflecting on our favorite Assassin's Creed characters.

Question: Who is your favorite Assassin's Creed character?

Ezio Auditore da Firenze - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Assassin



Source: Ubisoft

Man, it's hard to imagine that Ubisoft peaked early with the Assassin's Creed series, but for me, personally, nobody has been a better main character for this franchise than Ezio. Part of that is because Ubisoft had a full trilogy to tell his story, starting with Assassin's Creed 2. We got to experience his tale from the very beginning and watch him grow from a strapping young Italian playboy to a grizzled assassin on the edge of retirement.

His ending in Assassin's Creed Revelations really put this over the top for me. Ezio's response to being faced with the prospect of a new adventure was nothing short of beautiful, practically poetic. There have been good AC characters since then, but Ubisoft has yet to reach the heights that it did with Ezio.

Evie Frye - TJ Denzer, Senior News Editor



Source: Ubisoft

I’ve never been all that wild about the Assassin’s Creed series, not the least of which is because I’ve been reporting on Ubisoft news for years and there’s a lot about the company that makes me not want to go near their games outside of work. However, I will give credit where credit is due: I not only appreciate Evie Frye from Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, but I also appreciate the people who worked so hard to keep her playable and on the cover of the game amid a terribly toxic and sexist workplace where sexual harassment was rampant. Yes, I know Evie’s role was reduced by the figures that selfishly and short-sightedly pulled the strings behind these games, but I also know that there were people who fought tooth and nail to ensure Evie still had a prominent place in the game regardless, and would end up as one of the first playable female characters in a mainline Assassin’s Creed game.

Evie walked so that other Assassin’s Creed heroines could run. Hopefully, one day, that leads to an Assassin’s Creed where a strong female lead gets the sole spotlight for once.

The Cow in Bill’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay clip - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

I was ready to give a normal answer for this Shack Chat until I saw Bill’s excellent gameplay clip. Sure, I could give Edward Kenway from Black Flag some love, but this cow really nailed its performance in this video clip. Sure, none of the enemies in the clip noticed their buddies dying as the cow mooed, but did you hear that moo? I smell a Shacknews Award for Voice Actor of the Year 2023. Or it could just be cow poop…

Eivor - Bill Lavoy, Clumsy Assassin

I haven’t spent as much time with any Assassin’s Creed game as I have with Valhalla, and I don’t think I’ve enjoyed any character as much as Eivor (female). Maybe it’s because I have a soft spot for things that are Viking in nature, or maybe it’s because Cecilie Stenspil did a wonderful job with the acting. I’m not sure, but as I played through Mirage recently I briefly considered returning to Valhalla, until I realized I didn’t have 150 hours to sink into it.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze - Sam Chandler, Feather collector



Source: Ubisoft

How could you possibly go past Ezio Auditore da Firenze? He is one of the most charming and important figures in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, second only to Altair from the first game. While there are plenty of critical figures introduced with later titles, Ezio had three games dedicated entirely to him.

Beyond his importance in the series, he’s also just damn cool. He’s got a certain swagger to him that you’ll only find in protagonists of the late 2000s. Plus, his kit was head and shoulders above that of Altair, with so many more tools to use for his assassinations.

Of course, out of all of the protagonists, his name is the most fun to say. Go on, say it again.

Kassandra - Donovan Erskine, Greek Mythology Nerd



Source: Ubisoft

I liked—not loved—the Assassin’s Creed series during its early days, and it wasn’t until the games shifted to an open-world RPG format that I really started to dig them. Origins was the first of this model, and in my opinion, Odyssey perfected it. At the heart of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is Kassandra, the female protagonist option (and the correct choice over male protagonist Alexios). She’s fierce, witty, and kind-hearted. Her fighting style is elite (and includes Spartan kicks) and she’s got one the series’ best story arcs. Kassandra is the best Assassin’s Creed character and I don’t think it’s very close!

Those are our favorite characters from the Assassin's Creed games. Are there any glaring ommissions? Let us know in the Chatty!