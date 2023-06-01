Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR announced during Meta Quest Showcase 2023

There isn't a lot to say, but Ubisoft is instead holding more information off until this month's Ubisoft Forward presentation.
Thursday's Meta Quest Gaming Showcase continued with a big AAA gaming franchise about to enter VR for the first time. Considering that one of the big motifs for Assassin's Creed involves average people stepping into the virtual reality machine known as the Animus, a VR game has felt like a no-brainer for a long time. At last, that now appears to be on its way. On Thursday, Meta and Ubisoft teased a new title in the long-running franchise called Assassin's Creed Nexus.

For the moment, there isn't much to say about Assassin's Creed Nexus. The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase only served as a tease of what's to come. Ubisoft appears to be holding its cards close to its chest, noting that more information is coming later this month.

"We are excited to announce that Assassin's Creed Nexus is coming to the Meta Quest 2 this year," Creative Director David Votypka said via press release. "Tune in to Ubisoft Forward on June 12th to learn all about becoming a master Assassin in virtual reality."

Star Trek: Bridge Crew from Red Storm Entertainment
Star Trek: Bridge Crew developer Red Storm Entertainment has been tied to Assassin's Creed Nexus.
Source: Ubisoft

While Assassin's Creed Nexus is a newly-revealed title, a VR installment of the series has been rumored for many years. The first rumblings came all the way back in 2017 after UI and UX designer Matt Stenquist posted several images of a VR title that was being developed for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, the latter now known today as Meta Quest. The idea surfaced again during the September 2020 Facebook Connect show, where Ubisoft announced that it was working on VR titles for Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell. Star Trek: Bridge Crew developer Red Storm Entertainment was linked to the project, and Votypka's involvement does indeed indicate Red Storm's involvement.

We'll continue to monitor this story as it develops with more news expected at this year's Ubisoft Forward event. For now, we'll continue watching the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for today's biggest announcements. Look for a full recap once the show is over.

