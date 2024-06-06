Ubisoft brings Assassin's Creed Mirage & other games to Apple devices Ubisoft also brought Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse to Apple Arcade and will put Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Mac in winter 2024.

Ubisoft has announced that it is moving some key titles into the Apple ecosystem this week, as well as later this year. It kicks off with Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to iOS devices with an M1 chip or better and Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse coming to Apple Arcade for all subscribers. That’s not all, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is also in development for a release on Mac computers later this year in winter 2024.

Ubisoft announced the details of its games coming iOS in a press release this week. As mentioned above, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available to play on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro devices, as long as they have an M1 chip or greater. Meanwhile, Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse is a new battle card game in which players explore the multiverse and build decks to use in a strategic PvP arena. It’s available through Apple Arcade and can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, and Apple TV-enabled devices.

Later this year, Ubisoft will have more goods for Apple players. The much-applauded Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has received its own release window for Mac computers, said to be coming sometime in winter 2024 between the months of September and December. All three of these games mark a major collaboration between Ubisoft and Apple, allowing Apple players to access some of Ubisoft’s highest profile games in the last year.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse going out, stay tune for a release date for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown later this year. You can also follow along for any further Ubisoft games coming to Apple devices as news drops.