Assassin's Creed Nexus VR sales disappointed & Ubisoft is shying from VR as a result Yves Guillemot said AC Nexus VR sold okay and continues to sell, but not enough for the company to invest more into the VR software space.

Against all odds, getting behind the eyes of an assassin throwing themselves off of tall buildings and parkouring through cities was actually good in Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR. It was not, however, good enough for Ubisoft to be satisfied with it, and after what CEO Yves Guillemot called “disappointing” sales, the company is not keen to keep investing in VR games at this time.

Guillemot shared these sentiments in Ubisoft’s recent quarterly earnings conference call, posted on the Ubisoft investor relations website. Specifically, Yves Guillemot said during the call that while AC Nexus VR sold and continues to sell, it wasn’t enough to meet expectations and Ubisoft will remain cautious about the future of VR:

We've been a bit disappointed by what we were able to achieve on VR with Assassin's Creed. It did okay and it continues to sell, but we thought it would sell more, so we are not increasing our investment on VR at the moment because it needs to take off.

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR managed to keep the franchise's iconic parkour intact while also making it more comfortable than expected in VR.

Source: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR was a surprisingly good entry into the VR universe. Not only did it preserve the signature parkour and locomotion of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, but it managed to do a good job of making that movement more comfortable than probably anyone expected. For that and more, it earned a solid Shacknews review and was applauded by critics and players as well.

Nonetheless, Ubisoft doesn’t seem to feel that praise equated to the sales it was expecting for Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, and that will keep the company from going all-in on more VR software. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to follow this story.