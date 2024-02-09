New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR sales disappointed & Ubisoft is shying from VR as a result

Yves Guillemot said AC Nexus VR sold okay and continues to sell, but not enough for the company to invest more into the VR software space.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
1

Against all odds, getting behind the eyes of an assassin throwing themselves off of tall buildings and parkouring through cities was actually good in Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR. It was not, however, good enough for Ubisoft to be satisfied with it, and after what CEO Yves Guillemot called “disappointing” sales, the company is not keen to keep investing in VR games at this time.

Guillemot shared these sentiments in Ubisoft’s recent quarterly earnings conference call, posted on the Ubisoft investor relations website. Specifically, Yves Guillemot said during the call that while AC Nexus VR sold and continues to sell, it wasn’t enough to meet expectations and Ubisoft will remain cautious about the future of VR:

Parkour in Assassin's Creed Nexus VR as the player traverses the high-altitude ledge of a building
Assassin's Creed Nexus VR managed to keep the franchise's iconic parkour intact while also making it more comfortable than expected in VR.
Source: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR was a surprisingly good entry into the VR universe. Not only did it preserve the signature parkour and locomotion of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, but it managed to do a good job of making that movement more comfortable than probably anyone expected. For that and more, it earned a solid Shacknews review and was applauded by critics and players as well.

Nonetheless, Ubisoft doesn’t seem to feel that praise equated to the sales it was expecting for Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, and that will keep the company from going all-in on more VR software. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to follow this story.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

