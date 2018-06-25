Alienware shows Concept UFO portable PC game player at CES 2020
Alienware is building a portable gaming device suspiciously similar to the Nintendo Switch, built to operate Windows 10 and play PC games.
Alienware is building a portable gaming device suspiciously similar to the Nintendo Switch, built to operate Windows 10 and play PC games.
Dell has a brand new prototype monitor for their Alienware brand of gaming computers and accessories. We recently got a quick in-person rundown of all its features.
See what the Alienware51m has to offer those looking to pick up a new gaming laptop.
CES 2019 provided a good opportunity for NVIDIA to showcase the RTX powered gaming laptops expected to launch later this year.
The Shacknews team is wrapping up our CES 2019 coverage, highlighting the very best TVs, laptops, gaming accessories, and innovative products that we saw this week in Las Vegas.
Dell unveiled the new Alienware m17, its lightest and thinnest 17-inch notebook ever.
The gaming hardware maker is committed to serving all segments of the PC gaming market.
The Miami Heat and Misfits Gaming will team up with Alienware going forward in a further effort to bring together the world of esports and traditional sports.
At the annual Consumer Electronics Show, we got a peek at the lineup of Dell's powerful Alienware products.
AMD’s new high-end desktop platform will be revealed soon.