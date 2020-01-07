Alienware Concept UFO won't get specs, dates, or pricing anytime soon Dell showed off more of their Alienware Concept UFO portable PC gaming device, but it came with the reveal that we won't see official specs, release dates, or pricing on it in the near future.

With CES 2020 in full swing, there have been a lot of impressive reveals in gaming and entertainment technology among much, much more. One of the standouts of the show so far has been Alienware’s prototype portable PC gaming device, the Concept UFO, which brings Nintendo Switch-like form factor to a portable Windows 10 PC. We got to see more of it at Dell’s CES 2020 presentation, but unfortunately, Dell also revealed that as a “concept” device, we won’t be learning any official specs, pricing, or availability anytime soon.

Dell Gaming and Alienware Vice President Vivian Lien gave viewers a closer look at the Alienware Concept UFO during their CES 2020 presentation. The presentation featured a number of new Dell reveals, including other concept devices a multi-tablet notebook, and a bendable glass tablet. The Concept UFO capped off Dell’s “concept” products as Dell representative’s shared a little more on the matter. Promising easy, on-the-go PC gaming, the Concept UFO takes the form and function of the Nintendo Switch and applies it to a portable Windows 10 PC.

Though we got a better look and description of what the Concept UFO can do, it was unfortunate to hear that we won't be getting any specific details on what's under the hood for a while.

The biggest questions we had after we first saw glimpses of the Concept UFO was what was running under the hood or how much that might cost. Unfortunately, Dell isn’t apparently anywhere close to answering those questions. After showing off the Concept UFO on stage, it was mentioned by Client Product Group Senior Vice President Ed Ward that Dell would not be sharing specs, release windows, or price points at this time. It makes some sense considering Ward pushed the fact that they are concept products, but it was still a little disappointing given how interesting the product looked for the versatility and opportunities it brings up.

As it goes, we'll be on the look out for further information and news on the Alienware Concept UFO throughout 2020, so stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.