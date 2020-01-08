The best of the best CES 2020 highlights So much has happened at CES 2020, including announcements, surprises, and other major reveals. Here's some of the best we've seen so far.

CES 2020 has been a wild ride of announcements and surprises. If you’re been following the news from the periphery, there’s a lot to unpack and learn about. Below are a few highlights from CES 2020, from arcade cabinets and handheld devices to monitors focused on esports and console logo reveals.

Alienware Concept UFO

Nintendo has always flown by its own rules. The odd controllers of the Nintendo 64 and the GameCube. The dual-screen format of the DS series. Even the waggling movements of the Wii remotes. As far as setting trends goes, Nintendo is right up there, and it seems like other companies are being inspired. Enter the Alienware Concept UFO, a device that is clearly inspired by the Nintendo Switch.

This handheld device features removable side controllers and an 8-inch display screen. The console is apparently going to be akin to that of a full PC. Unfortunately, we won’t get to hear about the Concept UFO’s specs, price, or release date any time soon.

Arcade1UP NBA Jam arcade

There’s no school like the old school, and Arcade1UP knows this all too well. This company is responsible for bringing arcade cabinets into the homes of gamers. At CES 2020, Arcade1UP took things a step further with its reveal of the NBA Jam cabinet. This humble cabinet actually features online play, allowing players to game with one another across the world.

But if you’re not up for competing against other players online, the NBA Jam cabinet features a longer control deck with four joysticks and buttons. Get three of your friends around and enjoy some retro arcade gaming in the comfort of your own home.

MyArcade’s Super Retro Champ

The retro news doesn’t stop with arcade cabinets. Thanks to MyAracde, the creators of mini arcade cabinets and other retro devices, players will be able to play their SNES and Sega Genesis cartridges while on the go.

Introducing the Super Retro Champ. This impressive device features a 7-inch screen, 5-hour rechargeable battery, and the ability to plug into your TV via a HDMI cable so you can play it using two wireless gamepads. This is the perfect product for those who want to keep playing their SNES, Sega Genesis, or Super Famicon games without hooking up the old systems.

Nvidia’s 360Hz monitors

Nvidia has always been a game-changer with its products and now it looks to drastically shakeup the esports scene with its 360Hz monitor. Shacknews’ Ozzie Mejia had the opportunity to get his eyeballs on this new monitor, and compare it to a standard 60Hz device in a side-by-side comparison.

When attempting to hit a moving target in Counter-Strike, Ozzie had a 20% success rate on the 60Hz while Nvidia’s 360Hz allowed him a 80% hit-rate. Now imagine this tool in the hands of professional players with millisecond response times.

PS5 logo revealed

PlayStation fans have been waiting for any information on Sony’s latest console since it was first announced last year, and they certainly got something at CES 2020. While players were likely hoping for a console reveal, Sony went a different route and unveiled the PS5 logo.

Sayings like, “If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it,” certainly spring to mind. But then again, there was a certain amount of innovation with the original PlayStation logo and that of the PS2. One thing is for certain though, players are going to be expecting a lot more from Sony at their next presentation.

AMD uses an incorrect render of the Xbox Series X

This is just awkward for everyone involved. During its CES presentation, AMD showed a sizzle reel featuring latest products and products the company is involved with. One particularly high-profile product is the Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, AMD used a render from TurboSquid, a digital media company that sells stock 3D models. That is to say, not the official Microsoft render of the Xbox.

Keen-eyed viewers were quick to notice that the Xbox render included USB-C ports – a truth that was wildly circulated to much approval and fanfare. But because this wasn’t Microsoft’s official digital creation, Xbox PR had to come out and state that no, this is imagery “was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features” of the Xbox Series X.

There’s still more to come from CES 2020 and Shacknews, including video interviews and more from the show floor. Make sure you stay up-to-date with the conversation by joining us in the Chatty forum and by perusing the CES 2020 page for the latest coverage.